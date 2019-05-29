Swabi varsity VC awarded prestigious RES fellowship

PESHAWAR: University of Swabi Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan, has been awarded the prestigious fellowship of the Royal Entomological Society (RES) of London.

The fellows are entitled to make use of the title “Fellows of the Royal Entomological Society’ and the suffix “FRES” is regarded as an academic qualification. Founded in 1833, the Royal Entomological Society under the title of Entomological Society of London is the successor of several short-lived societies dating back to 1745. In 1885, a Royal Charter was granted to the Entomological Society by Queen Victoria and the privilege of adding the word “Royal” to the title was granted by King George V in 1933, the Centenary of the Society’s foundation. Many eminent scientists of the past like Darwin and Wallace have remained fellows of the society, which aims at the improvement and diffusion of entomological science. Prof Imtiaz Ali Khan would now be eligible to attend the society’s meetings, conferences and he would also be given the opportunity to sign the Obligations Book, which dates from the foundation of the society and obliges fellows to do all in their power to promote the society.

The society provides support in the form of grants for the activities which are in accordance with the aims of RES. The applicants are also assisted by providing grants for conference participation.

Currently serving as vice-chancellor, University of Swabi, Prof Imtiaz is a senior faculty member of the Agriculture University of Peshawar and has remained chairman of the Department of Entomology there besides holding a number of administrative positions.

He has done his MS in Entomology from the USA, PhD in Entomology from Germany and post-doc from China.