Anti-dengue walk held in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration with the support of the health department held anti-dengue walk at district headquarters complex, Tajazai, to raise awareness among people about the dangers of the disease. Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir led the walk which started from his office and culminated at the same point after passing on the road in front of government departments buildings.