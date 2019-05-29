close
Thu May 30, 2019
Mepco detects 101 power thieves

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) detected 101 power thieves who stole 325,000 electricity units from southern Punjab districts. According to Mepco officials, the company has imposed Rs 4,692,000 fine on the power thieves and also registered criminal cases against six people. The power thieves were found stealing electricity by tempering meters, slowing down meters’ speed and getting electricity from direct sources.

