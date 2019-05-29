Mepco detects 101 power thieves

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) detected 101 power thieves who stole 325,000 electricity units from southern Punjab districts. According to Mepco officials, the company has imposed Rs 4,692,000 fine on the power thieves and also registered criminal cases against six people. The power thieves were found stealing electricity by tempering meters, slowing down meters’ speed and getting electricity from direct sources.