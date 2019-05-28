Expired medicines seized in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The district administration of Torghar on Tuesday seized expired medicines dumped at medical stores in Judbah.

Khurramur Rehman Jadoon, the assistant commissioner of Torghar, paid a surprise visit to various medical stores in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, and found expired medicines and initiated legal action against such stores. Also, in the day, AC Ali Sher, and Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan on a tip-off intercepted a pickup vehicle and seized a large number of fake beverages being packed in bottles of famous brands. The same team of district administration and Food Department raided shops in Pakhal area of the district and fined many shopkeepers for overcharging.