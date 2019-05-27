Pakistan allowed Sushma’s flight go over its airspace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan granted the Indian request to let its Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj overflight, according to The Hindu news. The news article cited officials from Delhi and Islamabad saying that Sushma Swaraj’s flight was permitted to use Pakistani airspace as the Indian minister was scheduled to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation session in Bishkek.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that the Indian government had made the request to avoid longer route. Sushma Swaraj attended the SCO meeting of foreign ministers in Kyrgyzstan on May 21 and 22, along with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi. On the sidelines of the SCO meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held an informal meeting with Swaraj in Bishkek.

Talking to his Indian counterpart, Qureshi said that Pakistan was ready for dialogue with New Delhi even today to address all the issues peacefully between the two countries. He said that dialogue was the only way for Pakistan and India to move forward.