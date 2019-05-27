NAB chief issue an attempt to divert public attention: Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said the recent conspiracy against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman is an attempt to divert the public attention from real issues facing the country.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he warned that attempts were being made to close down the institution of NAB by making it controversial. He said NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was being targeted by making him a controversial figure. He said the country could not afford more issues as it was already facing many serious crises.

He said it was not time to resort to character assassination of any national institution or its chief, adding that indulging in these useless activities could prove dangerous for the country. He said: “I know the NAB chairman from the days when he was made head of the Abbottabad Commission. I had appeared before the Commission and, after one hour’s discussion, I recorded my statement.

“Afterwards, I had another chance to meet Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in a function where he told me that he had written my statement in the report as it was recorded.”