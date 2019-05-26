close
Mon May 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
May 27, 2019

3 brothers killed over property dispute in Charsadda

Top Story

I
INP
May 27, 2019

CHARSADDA: Three brother, including a superintendent of Frontier Corps (FC) were gunned down by armed men in Ali Shah Kalle area of Charsadda on Sunday.

Police said that three armed men barged into Hujra of the rivals with whom they were in dispute over property ownership and opened straight fire at three brothers present there. Three brothers, including an FC superintendent, were killed in the firing. The attackers escaped the scene after committing triple murder.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police, after registering a case against the assailants, started raids for their arrest.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story