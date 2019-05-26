CTD arrests one terrorist from DG Khan, 2 from Sialkot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted two intelligence-based operations in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sialkot and arrested three alleged terrorists. According to official sources, one terrorist is associated with the ISIS (Daesh) and two with Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. The Daesh terrorist, identified as Sadaqat, was arrested from Choti, district DG Khan. Hand-grenades were recovered from him, along with money for terrorism financing and literature of the banned outfit. Initial investigation showed the terrorist wanted to carry out a terrorist activity against law-enforcement agencies in the area. The Lashkar-e-Jhangvi members -- identified as Abubakar and Yousaf -- were arrested from Sialkot. Explosives were recovered from them, as they were planning a sectarian attack in Sialkot.
