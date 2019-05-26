Race for PL riches causing chaos to c’ship finances

LONDON: Aston Villa and Derby County face off for the biggest bounty in world football today (Monday) with the riches of the Premier League guaranteeing around £200 million for the winner of the Championship play-off final.

However, the lure of a Premier League windfall is seeing more clubs in England’s second tier and further down the league ladder gambling by running at huge losses in the hope of making it to the moneybags top flight.

The Premier League released figures for the near £2.5 billion distribution of television rights for the recently completed season on Thursday. Despite winning just three league games all season, rock-bottom Huddersfield received £96.9 million, while relegated Fulham and Cardiff made more than £100 million.

Villa or Derby will be able on similar television income next season, plus £75 million worth of parachute payments should they go straight back down, and additional revenue from sponsors and ticket sales. Stay in the Premier League for just one season and they can expect to make around £300 million.

While the top end of the game thrives, clubs lower down the food chain are struggling badly.