Pakistan Post embraces digitisation to improve efficiency

Islamabad: Pakistan Post, in a bid to ensure speedy communication among society for their domestic and business needs, has opted for modern technology and taken revolutionary steps to improve its efficiency and expand its network across the globe.

During the first nine months of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the Pakistan Post has taken inclusive steps to develop better perception of the services among public by making sure timely delivery of mail, money and articles at their doorsteps, said the spokesperson Zakir Ullah while talking to this agency.

The affordability was also the corner stone of the department’s policy due to growing competitiveness in the postal market.

The spokesperson said Federal Minister of Postal Services Murad Saeed was the first minister who brought the idea of e-governance in the postal services which was much-needed at this stage due to changing trend of communication market.

Highlighting its projects producing significant results, he said Electronic Money Order (EMO), Mobile APP, E-Commerce Initiatives, and Same Day Delivery services had received good feedback from the public on its portal.

To make the lives of people easier, the EMO service known as Post-to-doorstep was initially offering window services only at GPOs.

He said the consumers could send up to Rs50,000 via EMO, adding that a mobile company deducted Rs2, 500 for the transfer of Rs25,000 cash while the Pakistan Post was charging only Rs550 against Rs50,000 money transaction.

Zakir said the Pakistan Post had also launched a mobile application which would allow the customer to track and trace their articles online on their Android mobile devices.

It had another feature to take-up all the complaints of the customers to enhance their experience and improve Pakistan Post efficacy via this app.

Same Day Delivery, services was initiated initially for 26 cities aimed at facilitating the delivery of packages and documents within a day, the spokesperson said and added that the consignments would also be delivered on the same day if it was booked before the noon. He said the post and National Database and Registration Authority had recently signed an agreement for Renewal/Modification of CNIC through post offices. The pilot project was launched in 10 POs and soon would be extended to 100 POs, he added.

Another agreement between the both signed for expansion of franchise post offices with NADRA to offer postal and financial services through 15000 NADRA outlets.

E-Commerce Initiatives has also launched to capitalize the fast growing e-commerce sector and created its own web portal to register partners.

He said 580 online businesses have been registered under Pak-Post umbrella which encouraged on-line businesses.