Mon May 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

Three dead in Sialkot accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

SIALKOT: Three people were killed while four others sustained injuries in an accident at Daik Nullah in the limits of Sadar police on Saturday night. A speeding van collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, Attiq, Basharat and an unidentified woman were killed on the spot while Sakhawat, Abraiz, Asad and Abdullah sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. The police have registered a case.

