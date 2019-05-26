Three dead in Sialkot accident

SIALKOT: Three people were killed while four others sustained injuries in an accident at Daik Nullah in the limits of Sadar police on Saturday night. A speeding van collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, Attiq, Basharat and an unidentified woman were killed on the spot while Sakhawat, Abraiz, Asad and Abdullah sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. The police have registered a case.