Three dead in Sialkot accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Three people were killed while four others sustained injuries in an accident at Daik Nullah in the limits of Sadar police on Saturday night. A speeding van collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, Attiq, Basharat and an unidentified woman were killed on the spot while Sakhawat, Abraiz, Asad and Abdullah sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. The police have registered a case.
SIALKOT: Three people were killed while four others sustained injuries in an accident at Daik Nullah in the limits of Sadar police on Saturday night. A speeding van collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, Attiq, Basharat and an unidentified woman were killed on the spot while Sakhawat, Abraiz, Asad and Abdullah sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. The police have registered a case.