Buzdar gives away scholarship cheques to minority students

LAHORE: Students from minority communities called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday.

The chief minister gave away cheques for scholarships to girl and boy students from minorities. Scholarship cheques worth Rs825,000 were given away to 18 boy and girl students

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government would give scholarships worth Rs2.5 crore to 879 students from minorities. “New Pakistan represents new hopes and desires, and competent students of Pakistan will play a vital role in the change. PTI will encourage students at every level,” the CM said. He said minorities enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan and they had equal opportunities for progress. Minority students are being given equal opportunities to move forward. Competent and intelligent students guarantee the bright future of Pakistan. Students should utilise their best talent for the progress of the country. The nation has high hopes from them, said Usman Buzdar.

He said Pakistan would make progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Ijaz Alam said giving scholarships to minority students was praiseworthy measure of the PTI government. Minority students have made huge achievements. He said the PTI government would provide every possible support to the minority students.

The minority students from Lahore, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib, were given scholarship cheques.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saaedul Hassan Shah, human rights and minority affairs secretary and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

Notice: Usman Buzdar on Saturday took notice of a firing incident on women in the Nanakpura area of Rawalpindi and sought a report from the Rawalpindi RPO.

The chief minister ordered immediate arrest of the culprits.

Meanwhile, the CM expressed grief over the death of a woman in the firing incident. He said the injured women should be provided best medical aid.