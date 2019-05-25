Donating blood

It is unfortunate that in Pakistan, donation rates are less than one percent; whereas if one percent of a country’s population donates blood, it would be sufficient for the country’s needs. At the existing level, the shortage amounts to as much as 40 percent. Over 90 percent of total blood transfused in Pakistan is donated by the friends and relatives of patients. Around 10-20 percent of blood supply is still donated by professional donors.

We all should donate blood to blood banks. By this process, we also purify our blood cells and do a good deed too.

Maryam Maqsood (Karachi)