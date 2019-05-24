close
Sat May 25, 2019
May 25, 2019

CJP to deliver speech at Cambridge University on June 9

National

May 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Cambridge University Union has invited Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa to deliver a speech on June 9.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had done his Tripos and LLM from the University of Cambridge UK before being called to the Bar at the Lincolns Inn, London.

Chief Justice Khosa happens to be the first Pakistani ever to have been invited by the Cambridge University Union to deliver a speech in its history of 200 years.

The luminaries invited in the past include Sir Winston Churchill, Presidents Roosevelt and Reagan, the Dalai Lama, Senator Bernie Sanders, Stephen Hawking, Antonin Scalia and Margaret Thatcher to name a few. The guests invited by the Union this year include the Prime Ministers of Malaysia and Nepal.

