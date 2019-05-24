NA session to continue till 31st

ISLAMABAD: The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly met in the Parliament House and decided to continue ongoing session of the House till May 31.

The House Business Advisory Committee, which met with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair and discussed the business for the 10th Session of the National Assembly.

The agenda and ways and means to run the proceedings of the 10th session of the National Assembly was discussed. After taking into account the suggestion of the representatives of the parliamentary parties, it was decided that the current session would continue till May 31.

It was further decided that apart from legislative business, questions; calling attention notices and matters of public importance would be discussed.

The meeting was attended by ministers including Dr Shireen Mazari, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan and MNAs Asad Umar, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Rubina Irfan, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Agha Hassan Baloch, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Abdul Wasay.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution expressing deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Federal Minister Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar.

The resolution was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.