W Asia Baseball delayed due to cricket WC fever

LAHORE: Baseball Federation of Asia has postponed the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup 2019, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from July 1–6, 2019.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball, informed that Cricket World Cup will be held from May to July, 2019 in England. The national cricket teams of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India are participating in the Cricket World Cup. The people of these three nations are deeply associated with the cricket fever and they will grossly be giving attention to the cricket. Fakhar Shah said that due to Cricket World Cup fever and considering the promotion of Baseball in West Asian Countries, Pakistan Federation Baseball and Sri Lankan Amateur Baseball Association had requested BFA to postpone the event and BFA accepted our request.

Fakhar informed that the new dates of the event are from July 15–20, 2019.Syed Fakhar Ali Shah also informed that due to Eid holidays and hot weather conditions, Pakistan Federation Baseball has postponed the National Baseball Championship. Championship was scheduled to be held in Multan from June 10 – 15, 2019. Now the Championship will be held in Multan in the month of September 2019.