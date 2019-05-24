Rocket hits Libyan HQ of anti-Haftar lawmakers

TRIPOLI: A hotel complex in the Libyan capital serving as a base for lawmakers opposed to strongman Khalifa Haftar was hit by rocket fire on Friday, witnesses said.

The internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) blamed the attack at the Rixos Hotel and Conference Centre on Haftar´s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), which launched an offensive against Tripoli in early April. The attack damaged the entrance to the conference centre adjoining the hotel, shattering its windows, AFP journalists at the scene said.

The minority faction of lawmakers, opposed to Haftar´s offensive against Tripoli, installed itself in the capital in early May. The 42-strong group held meetings at the Rixos, threatening a lasting schism with Libya´s parliament based in Benghazi, in Haftar´s eastern stronghold.