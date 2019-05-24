BISP chairperson writes letter to field offices about disbursement of quarterly tranche

Islamabad: In a letter addressed to regional directors, divisional directors, deputy divisional directors and assistant directors working across the country, Dr Sania Nishtar directed the field offices to pay extra care and vigilance in transparent distribution of quarterly tranche to the beneficiaries.

“You are aware of the fact that, the beneficiaries of BISP belong to the poorest of the poor segment of the society, and fulfilling the constitutional responsibility the federal government is providing the due support to the unheard voices of the country as envisaged in Islamic welfare state. Despite financial constraints, the government has allocated sufficient amount for this noble cause and increased further through the platform of ‘Ehsaas Program’,” she wrote in a letter.

She wrote that all the field staff is duty bound to ensure the transparency in disbursement of the tranche being custodian of their respective areas. She further added, that she expect the entire staff to be fair, just and transparent in discharge of their duty while disbursing the money to the deserving people, and contribute their bit towards for the facilitation of the beneficiaries across Pakistan.