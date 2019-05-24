Three martyred, several hurt in Quetta blast

QUETTA: Three worshippers were martyred and over two dozen injured by a blast at a mosque in Quetta on Friday, police officials said. The blast reportedly took place when a large number of people had gathered in Quetta’s Rehmania mosque to offer Friday prayers, police officials told state media. Quoting police sources, Geo News reported the blast took place shortly before Friday prayers commenced. “Three of the injured are in a critical condition including the prayer leader as the blast occurred near him,” Quetta’s police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema told AFP. Police officials later confirmed the prayer leader, who they identified as Molvi Attah-ur-Rehman, succumbed to his injuries.

Security forces, including a police team reached the site and shifted the injured and the dead to the government-run Sandeman Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre. The explosion was also confirmed by officials at the hospital where the injured are being treated.

The blast was condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi. The Prime Minister also sought a report into the incident. President Alvi termed the incident “a conspiracy against Pakistan’s development”. He said the whole nation stood united against terrorism. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani also condemned the blast and summoned a report on the incident. In a statement, government spokeswoman Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said those who shed the blood of humans in the sacred month of Ramadan, “are devoid of humanity”.

There have been no claims of responsibility for the incident. The blast comes weeks after a suicide blast claimed by the Islamic State group left at least 20 people martyred.