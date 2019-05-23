Name of OGDCL MD Zahid Mir put on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director of state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Zahid Mir has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Ministry of Interior on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) placed his name on the ECL on May 2, 2019. The names of Chief Financial Officer of OGDCL Irteza Ali Qureshi and General Manager CSR Abdul Rauf Khajak, who is currently working as GM Petro Services Department for Drilling, have also been put on the ECL.

According to the Interior Ministry’s order dated May 2, 2019, signed by Section Officer ECL Muhammad Salman Malik, the three top men of the OGDCL have been put on the ECL on account of their alleged involvement in illegal appointments at executive management level in the OGDCL. Apart from it, they were also allegedly involved in illegal appointments at operational level, misuse of resources, unauthorised spending on membership of Islamabad Club and utilisation of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibly) funds in OGDCL.

“They also inflicted huge loss to national exchequer in terms of damages to wells by usage of inferior quality material,” says the Ministry of Interior’s order a copy of which is available with The News.

The OGDCL spokesman Ahmad Hayat confirmed the development and said the NAB had earlier acquired information from the OGDCL on the said particular issues and now it has put the names of the senior officials including, MD OGDCL, on the ECL. However, he was unable to highlight wrongdoings the said officials are allegedly involved in.