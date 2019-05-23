close
Fri May 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Call for tobacco tax reform sits well with MPs

Islamabad

Islamabad : The parliamentarians have favoured tobacco tax reform saying it will reduce the government’s administrative costs through effective enforcement of tobacco tax system and align it with the best global practices.

They also felt that the tobacco tax reform would significantly reduce the use of tobacco and save lives in the country besides increasing tax revenue to fund government health programmes, including tobacco control one. The parliamentarians made these observations during a pre-budget session on tobacco tax organised by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child at a local hotel.

