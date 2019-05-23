‘Industry specific skill councils to help identify job market needs’

Islamabad: The sector skills councils have a major role to play in supporting the development of the technical and vocational education and training sector as envisaged by the government and in helping promote the public-private partnership as laid in National Skills Strategy for All. The industry-specific councils will help identify the requirements of the job market, setting standards, developing curricula, and responding to the changing demands of the industry.

This was said by minister for education & professional training Shafqat Mehmood while addressing the launching ceremony of Sector Skills Council in Renewable Energy here. He highlighted the importance of skills training in Pakistan and said skills development and education is the top priority of the current government.

"Pakistan has huge potential in solar energy and in next 5 to 10 years, solar energy will be affordable and every house will have solar panels installed to meet their energy demands.

“As new technologies emerge, we have to skill more and more youth and most importantly ensure maximum participation of women by providing them the right kind of skills and conducive work environment,” he said.

The minister appreciated NAVTTC’s structured approach of engaging the private sector for the development of skilled workforce in Pakistan and for reducing the gap between industry and academia.

Deputy Mission Head of European Union in Pakistan Anne Marshal shared her thoughts about the significant work that has been done in Pakistan on the reform process and development of TVET sector and improvisation of the technical training institutes.

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Kjell-Gunnar Ericson appreciated the approach of involvement of private sector in the TVET sector.

Chairman of the NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan said that establishment of skills councils will not only help in bridging the gap between the public-private sector for policy alignment as well as producing qualified workforce, but it will also improve economic benefits for the industry.

“Establishment of SSC in energy sector will increase cooperation and collaboration between public-private sector on matters related to setting skills standards, identifying occupational gaps, Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), job placement, apprenticeship, teachers/instructors training and on-the-job training,” said Executive Director NAVTTC Dr. Nasir Khan.

He said industry ownership is essential for a successful TVET system and NAVTTC has taken practical steps for greater involvement of industry in skill training.

"We are establishing industry-specific Centres of Excellence with enhanced role of the private sector, reforming the apprenticeship system, and encouraging entrepreneurship for the industrial and economic development as laid down in the National Skills Strategy for All.

Key renewable energy sector associations like Independent Power Producers Association (IPPA), Renewable Energy Association of Pakistan (REAP), Solar Quality Foundation (SQF) along with leading business industry representatives from the energy sector, diplomats, development sector representatives attended the launch event.