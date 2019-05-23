Govt won’t hinder opposition protest: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that we will not create hindrance to the Opposition’s protest call but it is quite obvious that the people are with the PTI, not with them.

The Opposition parties have gathered not for the country or this nation, but for the protection of their own interests. Dishonest politicians have zero future in Naya Pakistan and people have come to know their fraud and deception.

“Saudi Arabia is an all weather friend to Pakistan and they have always helped Pakistan in difficult times which Pakistan gives considerable importance” said the governor while addressing an Iftar reception hosted by PTI Punjab figures Farzana Rauf, Abdul Rauf and Awais Rauf.

The governor went to offer condolences to the family of ex-MPA Ajasim Sharif and prayed for the departed soul of his father.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the meeting of Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) gathering was good for both countries. The problems of both these countries can only be solved through negotiations.

Ch Sarwar said that the Opposition was only creating obstacles to the accountability movement and nothing else. Their sole purpose is to save themselves from the NAB grip. They have never been sincere to this country and did not spare any chance to loot and plunder the wealth of this nation. But let me assure you once again that they will not succeed in their objectives. The PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan will complete its constitutional tenure of five years. In an answer to a question, Ch Sarwar said that in a democracy it is the right of citizens to agitate against the government and record their protest. We completely believe in democracy and will not prevent them from protest and agitation. But no one shall be allowed to violate the rule of law and if someone tried to take law into his hands, would be dealt accordingly.

Provincial Minister for Information, Syed Samsam Bukhari said that the PTI government was the representative of the national aspirations of the people of Pakistan due to that the whole nation was united beside their captain Imran Khan in his struggle for Naya Pakistan and the agitation threats of opposition parties would not deter us from accomplishing our mission. People have rejected them in polls and will reject them in future too.

Woman member of PTI Farzana Rauf, while talking to media said it was very unfortunate that the previous governments looted this country with both hands because of which the country was passing through severe economic crises. But the nation should not get disappointed, InshaAllah under the leadership of Imran Khan, we will collectively be able to come out of all these problems very soon. Imran Khan is the only leader in this country who can bring about a real change by reducing inflation, unemployment, by alleviating poverty and by rooting out corruption from this country. He is the last hope of this country who will realise the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal by creating a truly Islamic welfare state.