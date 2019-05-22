Zardari not to appear before NAB today

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has sought fresh dates for his appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Wednesday as he communicated to the NAB Rawalpindi through his legal team about his unavailability to appear before the NAB Rawalpindi on health grounds on Thursday.

The Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the NAB Rawalpindi, probing fake bank accounts scam, had summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari today (Thursday) in a fake Bank account and money laundering scam with regard to inquiry of Opal-225, a joint venture of Zardari Group Ltd.

Former president has left to Karachi from Islamabad on Wednesday and according to PPP he has to consult with his doctor in Karachi on his health. “I have submitted the request for fresh dates for appearance of former president Asif Ali Zardari before the NAB Rawalpindi that he could not able to appear on health ground and he has to consult his doctors in Karachi,” said Senator Farooq H Naek, legal adviser to Zardari when contacted him.

Farooq H Naek, when contacted, said he has communicated the NAB through correspondence and fax to NAB for fresh date for appearance of the former president and his unavailability to appear on Thursday on health grounds. “Former president Asif Ali Zardari left to Karachi on Wednesday to consult his doctors,” he said.

When asked about appearance of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari before the NAB, Farooq Naek said as far as Bilawal Bhutto concerned, he received the call up notice of NAB on Wednesday at 5 pm in which he was asked to appear before the NAB Rawalpindi on Wednesday at 11.00 am. “I have communicated to the NAB that we have received the call up notice Wednesday at 5.00 pm so how could he come when he received the call up notice on same day,” he said.