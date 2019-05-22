Parliamentarians beat OGDCL by 7 wickets

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Parliamentarians cricket team beat OGDCL by seven wickets at the Pindi Stadium here Tuesday night under lights.

They are preparing for the Parliamentarians World Cup in July in England. Led by all-rounder Zain Qureshi, MNA and the Parliamentary Secretary on Finance, Parliamentarians chased down a victory target of 185 on the penultimate ball of the 15-overs-a-side match.

MPA Abbas Jafari, who has played for Pakistan U19s, scored an unbeaten 53-ball 104 with seven sixes and 10 fours.

MNA Murtaza Mehmood hit a blistering 31 off 14 balls with two sixes and three fours. MNAs Ali Zahid and Ali Ameen Gandapur contributed 19 and 13 runs, respectively.

Earlier, OGDCL amassed 184-3 in 15 overs. Azhar Ayub hit 101 off 43 balls with the help of nine sixes and seven fours. Farhan Ashraf hit a polished 74 off 31 balls with six sixes and seven fours. OGDCL were restricted by leg-spinner Zain Qureshi, who claimed two wickets for 22 runs in three overs. Murtaza Mehmood had 1-24.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar presented the trophy to Pakistan Parliamentarians captain Zain Qureshi. OGDCL captain Tariq Qureshi received the trophy from Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak. Abbas Jafari was adjudged man of the match. “I am delighted and impressed with the way the Parliamentarians team has been progressing day by day,” said Asad Qaisar.

Scores in brief: OGDCL 184-3 in 15 overs (Azhar Ayub 101, Farhan Ashraf 74; Zain Qureshi 2-22, Murtaza Mehmood 1-24). Parliamentarians 188-3 in 14.5 overs (Abbas Jafari 104 not out, Murtaza Mehmood 31, Ali Zahid 19, Ali Ameen Gandapur 13; Tariq Qureshi 2-36).