‘Iftar’ for orphans of Pakistan Sweet Home

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi has said that he felt his prime responsibility to protect the orphan and vulnerable children from the miseries of poverty, hunger, illness and sense of being deprived.

He was addressing an Iftar party hosted by Turkish Embassy for the orphan children of Pakistan Sweet Home.

While expressing his gratitude to the ambassador for arranging such a delightful Iftar & Dinner for the orphan children, managing director said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy excellent ties based on brotherhood and friendship.

Displaying his affection and love for the children, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul hailed PBM for taking care of vulnerable and orphan children of the country. On the occasion, Turkish Ambassador H.E Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul also distributed gifts among the orphan children.