Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

‘LDA by-laws being amended’

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said a public-private partnership authority is being established in the province to ensure participation of the private sector in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and speedy construction of the housing units under the scheme.

Addressing an Iftar party held in honour of the private builders and developers, the minister said that Punjab government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking effective measures to ensure public sector’s participation in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The by-laws of LDA, Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and other institutions are being amended for providing relief to the builders and developers, the minister said. Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that construction of 2.5 million housing units under the scheme was not possible without active participation of the private sector. He also assured the builders and developers of all-out cooperation of the government to achieve the target. He reiterated his resolve that incentives would be provided to the builders and developers. He maintained that the process of initiation of housing projects under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would be made transparent in consultation with the private sector and quality of the housing units would also be ensured at all costs.