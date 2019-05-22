Pakistan, Russia to boost energy, defence cooperation

BISHKEK: Pakistan and Russia have agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy and defense sectors, Radio Pakistan reported.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting here on Wednesday.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and security situation in the region, particularly the latest developments in peace process in Afghanistan. Speaking after the meeting, Qureshi said he discussed promotion of economic cooperation with his Russian counterpart.

Pakistan and Russia also signed a joint statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space. According to the statement, Pakistan and Russia share a common position on the prevention of arms race in outer space and work collectively in various international fora towards that goal.

It said Pakistan and Russia reiterate their commitment to refrain from the threat or use

of force in outer space activities. The two countries encourage other responsible space-faring nations to follow this example. The statement said outer space is being used by an increasing number of states. Pakistan has been consistently highlighting the risks of weaponisation of outer space, which threaten the long term sustainability of peaceful space activities.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the meeting of Foreign Ministers Council of the SCO.

During the meeting both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, security situation in the region and other important issues of mutual interests, said a Foreign Office statement here.