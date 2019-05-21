close
Wed May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019

Nation to reap fruit of PM’s bold decisions: Firdous Awan

National

 
May 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that the nation would soon reap fruit of bold decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a message on social media, she was confident to write that Pakistan would emerge as a socio-economic power on the world map.

The special assistant said leadership of traditional political parties was only worried about their children and their own future while Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the bright future of new generation of the country.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said leadership of the (opposition) parties, who ran them as limited companies, also desired to impose their next generation on the nation after looting the national wealth.

