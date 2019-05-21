Lawyers ask CJ to take notice of girl’s murder case

PESHAWAR: The lawyer community in the provincial capital on Tuesday demanded chief justice Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the rape and brutal murder of 10-year-girl Farishta in Islamabad.

The meeting called by Taimur Ali Shah, president Peshawar Bar Association through a resolution demanded immediate arrest of the accused involved in rape and murder of a minor girl from Mohmand tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The association also demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the negligence of the police officers in the registration of FIR for missing Farishta.

On the other hand, protests were also continued from the civil society organisations seeking justice for Farishta.

Taimur Kamal, coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network, in a statement condemned the brutal murder and rape of Farishta.

He demanded the federal government to take action against the police for their negligence in Farishta case, who first refused to register the case and did not support the family in tracing the missing Farishta, whose body was dumped near Chak Shahzad area of the federal capital on May 15. He also demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The tribal youth also staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club and demanded exemplary punishment to the accused.