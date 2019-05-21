Rs1b Haripur uplift project to start soon

HARIPUR: The provincial government has approved an uplift and beautification project for Haripur district that was likely to start from first two months of the next fiscal year, said Haripur Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan.

He was talking to members of Haripur Union of Journalists (HUJ) here on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner Arafat Mujtaba Bharwana was also present on this occasion. The DC said that the uplift and beautification project would be completed in Ghazi Tehsil, Khanpur and Haripur in two phases at a cost of Rs1 billion. The phase one, he said, consisted of different small and large size projects and the total cost approved for phase one was Rs700 million while phase two would be completed at a cost of Rs300 million.