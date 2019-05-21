tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has issued schedule for summer vacation.
According to a notification issued on Tuesday, summer vacation for primary schools in plain areas of the province would commence from June 1 and for middle and secondary ones from June 15.
The schools would reopen on September 1. Similarly, in the hilly/snowy areas of the province, the vacation would start from July 1 and would last until July 31, the notification said.
