Schedule for summer vacation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has issued schedule for summer vacation.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, summer vacation for primary schools in plain areas of the province would commence from June 1 and for middle and secondary ones from June 15.

The schools would reopen on September 1. Similarly, in the hilly/snowy areas of the province, the vacation would start from July 1 and would last until July 31, the notification said.