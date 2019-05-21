close
Wed May 22, 2019
HN
healthday news
May 22, 2019

Healthier aging

Islamabad

Many factors influence how we age, ranging from dietary choices and physical activity to health screenings and managing risk factors for disease.

The US National Institute on Aging suggests these steps to promote healthier aging:

* Get regular exercise. Studies have shown that people who exercise often live longer, healthier and happier lives.

* Eat a varied and balanced diet.

* Identify and participate in activities that you enjoy, such as volunteering, hobbies and social activities.

