10-year-old girl molested, killed

Islamabad : A 10-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped and murdered and her body was thrown in vegetation growth in hilly area in village Jagot. The police have recovered the decomposed body and shifted it to the Polyclinic for autopsy.

The preliminary post-mortem report indicated molestation before killing, the Polyclinic sources said. However, samples have been sent to Forensic Laboratory, Lahore, for chemical examination and DNA.

The girl went missing on May 15 at about 5 p.m. when she went to a shop to get grocery but didn’t return, the police quoting her father, said.

Her father, while talking to this scribe, held the area police responsible for the gory episode, saying that he straightaway went to the police station after a few hours, she went missing and submitted a written complaint with the police but they did not pay attention to the complaint, adding that he kept in touch with the police but got no response. However, the police registered FIR when her relatives belonging to Mohmand Agency reached Islamabad and staged protest demonstration against the police behaviour and blocked main roads of Islamabad on May 19. Meanwhile, a local spotted the decomposed body lying in hilly area near Jagot on May 20 (Monday).

On Tuesday the heirs of the girl placed the body on the main road and blocked the road again. The protesting people demanded suspension of SHO Shahzad Town with entire personnel of the police station. They insisted immediate arrest of killers and suspension of the SHO.

SP (Rural) Mohammad Umar when contacted told this correspondent that the police have initiated investigation on technical and scientific grounds and detained two suspects for interrogation.

Samples of the victim have been obtained and sent to Forensic Science Laboratory, Lahore, for examination and DNA, the SP said adding the criminals involved in the heinous crime will be traced out and arrested soon.

Later, the station house officer (SHO) Shahzad Town Police Station Mohammad Abbas Rana was suspended and removed from his position on the charge of poor performance, inefficiency and sheer negligence towards official duties. Notification regarding the suspension and removal has been issued by the police authorities.