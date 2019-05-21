close
Wed May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019

Little to hope for

Newspost

 
May 22, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Hoping for the best’ (May 21) by Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka. I have come to the conclusion that all politicians are of the same type. They make tall promises before elections and renege on them when coming into power. They are power hungry and have very little connection with the common man. Each government which comes into power has proved to be worse than its predecessor and does more damage.

PM Imran Khan has included in his government those who are incompetent to the core – and tainted. There is little reason left for keeping the dream alive. But one salutes the writer for his wisdom in hoping for better days from the PTI team.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

