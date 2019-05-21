LCCI demands tax facilitator programme

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has recommended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to launch a database of tax return facilitators at the national level to facilitate taxpayers in filing their tax returns.

"This initiative will not only help resolve a serious problem being faced by the people, who genuinely need assistance in completing tax returns, but will also generate employment opportunities for thousands of educated people.

In its proposals for the Federal Budget 2019/20, the LCCI said the government had focused on increasing the number of people who file tax returns and took several measures, in this regard. "While the government is considering simplifying the tax return document, there is a genuine need to facilitate the process of completing it, as well."

Several countries with much higher literacy ratios than Pakistan have facilitated the general public by developing a database of people that are certified to assist taxpayers in preparing their tax returns, it said.