close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

LCCI demands tax facilitator programme

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has recommended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to launch a database of tax return facilitators at the national level to facilitate taxpayers in filing their tax returns.

"This initiative will not only help resolve a serious problem being faced by the people, who genuinely need assistance in completing tax returns, but will also generate employment opportunities for thousands of educated people.

In its proposals for the Federal Budget 2019/20, the LCCI said the government had focused on increasing the number of people who file tax returns and took several measures, in this regard. "While the government is considering simplifying the tax return document, there is a genuine need to facilitate the process of completing it, as well."

Several countries with much higher literacy ratios than Pakistan have facilitated the general public by developing a database of people that are certified to assist taxpayers in preparing their tax returns, it said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business