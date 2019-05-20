Tahafuz-e-Harmain Sharifain moot today

ISLAMABAD: Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa Conference will be held here today (Tuesday) under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC).

Talking to visiting delegates of Ulema and religious scholars of different religious sects, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, stated that sanctity and honour of Harmain Al Sharifain is alike part of faith for every Muslim of the world.

He added that missile attacks at different cities of Saudi Arabia demand of Muslims to get united for respect and sanctity of Harmain Al- Sharifain.

While denouncing missile and drone attacks at different cities of Saudi Arabia during last few days, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that sanctity of Harmain Al Sharifain is like redline for Muslims whoever dare to come to target Arz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain will be taken to task.

He said that series of missile attacks in different cities of Saudi Arabia has concerned the entire Muslim Ummah. OIC and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation should take prompt action against Houthi rebel tribes and their supporters who are making targeted missile attacks on different cities of Saudi Arabia.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also announced that Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al- Sharifain, Al-Aqsa Conference will be held in Islamabad on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in which leadership of different religious schools of thought will address. He also vowed that entire Muslim Ummah is ready to lay any sacrifice for security, stability and defence of Harmain Al- Sharifain.