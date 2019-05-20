Minister reviews facilities to hepatitis patients

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that treatment facilities are being provided to more than 1,60,000 patients of hepatitis in the public sector hospitals of the Punjab.

She said this while presiding over a meeting held to review the provision of treatment facilities and provision of medicines to the patients of hepatitis at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

The minister said special instructions had been issued to all the hospitals for taking special care of such patients. She said abundant medicines were available in the government hospitals of the province for the treatment of hepatitis patients.

She said an awareness campaign had also been launched for curbing the disease of hepatitis. She directed DG Health Punjab and CEOs of government hospitals to personally monitor the treatment facilities and provision of medicines being provided to the patients of hepatitis.

Provincial Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akther Zaman, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asif Altaf, Punjab Health Services DG Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan, Additional Secretary Fatima Sheikh, Dr Yadullah and other concerned officers were present on this occasion.