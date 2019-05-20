Students are the hope of nation: Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that his party is ready to make a spectacular display of public support on July 21.

He stated this while speaking to the office-bearers of the PSP Students Federation on Monday.

Kamal said the public must get united against the oppressors as they would not desist from committing oppression as long as the oppressed continued to bear in silence.

He warned that the government should improve its performance otherwise the people would reject them outright. The previous government was also responsible for the worsening the economic situation of the country but the present government did not seem to have any strategy for improving it.

He said that the PSP had given solutions to the economic problems of the country. False promises and U-turns had made politics a laughing stock, he added. “We believe in politics for our country and for making things easy for people.”

The chairman said students were the most important power of the country as they were the hope of the entire nation. He urged students to attend the PSP public meeting on July 21 and to take part in politics for the sake of their country.