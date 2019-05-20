close
Tue May 21, 2019
KP govt to disburse salaries, pensions on 28th

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has decided to disburse salaries/pensions for the month of May 2019 to all the provincial government employees in advance on May 28. All concerned were directed to ensure necessary arrangements for disbursement of salaries/pensions in advance on May 28 to all the provincial government servants/pensioners for the month of May 2019, said an official communication.

