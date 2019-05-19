close
Mon May 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

Three dead in Hafizabad accident

Peshawar

HAFIZABAD: Three people were killed in a road accident near Mahiwala village on Sunday.

Muhammad Yasir, Moon and Nabeel of Karyala village were on their way by a car when a truck hit their vehicle on Khanka Dogran Road. As a result, all three car riders were killed on the spot while another man sustained injuries.

