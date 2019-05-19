Three dead in Hafizabad accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: Three people were killed in a road accident near Mahiwala village on Sunday.
Muhammad Yasir, Moon and Nabeel of Karyala village were on their way by a car when a truck hit their vehicle on Khanka Dogran Road. As a result, all three car riders were killed on the spot while another man sustained injuries.
