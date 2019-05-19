Huawei will not bow to US pressure: founder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is ready to deal with Washington´s crackdown and will reduce its reliance on US components, its founder told Japanese media.
President Donald Trump effectively barred Huawei from the US market on Wednesday and added it to a list which would restrict US sales to the firm amid an escalating trade war with Beijing.
"We have already been preparing for this," Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei told a group of Japanese journalists Saturday in his first interview since Trump´s move. Ren said Huawei would continue to develop its own components to reduce its dependence on outside suppliers.
Huawei is a rapidly expanding leader in 5G technology but remains dependent on foreign suppliers. It buys about $67 billion worth of components each year, including about $11 billion from US suppliers, according to The Nikkei business daily.
