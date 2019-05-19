Quota of subsidised sugar increased for Jhang district

JHANG: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo on Sunday inspected the Ramazan bazaars of Sadar, City and Satellite Town areas.

The DC checked the quality of items being sold at the bazaars and talked to the customers. He said that the government had increased the quota of subsidised sugar from 98 metric tons to 134 tons for Jhang district. The DC said that agriculture, industries and food departments had a leading role in the Ramazan. He directed the magistrates to launch a crackdown on big hoarders and profiteers instead on small vendors. He directed the ACs of all four tehsils to take effective measures to stabilise the prices of essential items. He added that indiscriminate action should be continued against the hoarders and illegal profiteers.

He said that strict monitoring of the Fruit and Vegetable Markets was being carried out on a daily basis to keep the prices under control. The DC reiterated that he would go to every extent to give relief to the common man. He made it clear that increase in meat, sugar and flour prices would not be tolerated. The DC told the people that all-out measures would be taken to make the city clean.

He added that special initiatives were needed to improve the performance of the municipality staff. He directed the ADC-R to terminate absent workers.

RHC VISITED: Health CEO Dr Samiullah on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Rural Health Centre of Mukhiana.

The CEO during the inspection said that cleanliness of the RHC was in bad condition besides unmaintained medical store, emergency and other sections were apparently seen non-operational condition. He said that in-charge of the RHC Dr Azam Tariq had been served a show-case notice for poor performance. He said that MO Dr Umar Farooq had been relieved from the district for refusing to perform duty at the RHC.

He said that a dispenser of the RHC was suspended on the charge of being involved in immoral activities. The CEO said that one midwife had resigned while the second was found absent during her night duty at the RHC. Meanwhile, the CEO said that during his surprise visit to the BHU of Chak 220, he found the staff present on their duties while the record was maintained and good cleanliness condition was also witnessed.

FAKE BEVERAGES FACTORY UNEARTHED: Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rauf Awan along with police on Sunday raided Chak 254 and unearthed a fake beverages factory. The police have registered a case against owner of the factory Muhammad Younis after arresting him.