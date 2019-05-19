Child protection commission to be functional soon

Islamabad: The child protection commission aimed to protect children rights would be made functional soon which would present annual report on child rights protection.

Talking to this agency, an official of the ministry of human rights said key functions of the commission included evaluation of current and proposed legislation and suggest further required laws for child protection.

She suggested that it was the responsibility of the government, parents and society to ensure that children had access to child protection system at national level that would effectively prevent children from any risky situation, respond promptly to child abuse case, take action of child neglect, exploitation and violence against children cases all over the country.