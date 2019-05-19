Nine, including three children, killed in Shikarpur accident

SUKKUR: At least nine people, seven of them from one family, were killed while five others sustained injuries in a terrible collision between two cars on the Larkana-Shikarpur (Indus) Highway near the Bhayo Canal on Sunday.

The police said the accident occurred due to over speeding of the vehicles, resulting in the death of nine passengers, including three children and a woman in Shikarpur. The police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital, where eight bodies were identified as Haji Ghulab Bahrani, Dilmurad, Fahad, Zeenat, Nimano Samoon, Shakila, Aneela and minor boy Yasir. Meanwhile, injured Yaseen passed away during treatment.

The report said the family was on its way home after receiving Haji Ghulab Bahrani, who had returned after performing Umrah. The injured are identified as Papan Samoon, Abdul Aziz Sundrani, Kamran Samoon, Janib Chandio and Lela. The bodies were handed over to their relatives after medico-legal formalities. The relatives of the victims expressed their displeasure at poor facilities at the DHQ Hospital, Shikarpur, and demanded better health facilities.