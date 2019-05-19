City stars salute departing ‘legend’ Kompany

LONDON: Vincent Kompany was hailed as a “legend” by Manchester City’s stars on Sunday after the Belgium defender revealed he will leave the treble winners to become player-manager at Anderlecht.

Kompany confirmed his move to the Belgian club just 24 hours after lifting the FA Cup at Wembley following City’s 6-0 rout of Watford. The 33-year-old’s departure brings down the curtain on his trophy-filled 11-year spell with City.

Kompany won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and two Community Shields in Manchester and his City team-mates were quick to pay tribute to their iconic centre-back. Kompany’s compatriot Kevin De Bruyne tweeted: “Playing for about 10 years with this man for club and country. And what an privilege it’s been. Big player, Big personality and big leader. Learned a lot from you. Wishing you all the best for the future.” Aymeric Laporte, Kompany’s partner n the centre of City’s defence in the Cup final, tweeted: “Thank you for these years close to you. Thank you for all the moments, all the words to me and to be the best leader which this big family needs. You are a legend and we wish you the best in your next stage, @VincentKompany.”