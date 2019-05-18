close
Sun May 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 19, 2019

PFA checks Sehri points across Punjab, seals three restaurants

National

 
May 19, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority has checked hundreds of eateries at the time of sehri across Punjab to ensure quality food.

Meanwhile, the authority under the supervision of its Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman has paid surprise visits to several food points in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

During the inspection drive, food safety teams sealed three restaurants and punished two food points over failure to meet the rules of the PFA Act, in Lahore.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA sealed three famous restaurants of the city in Gulberg including Chandni Restaurant, China Town Restaurant and Yasir Broast.

He said that PFA also issued fine tickets for Rs 50,000 to Nadeem Tikka and Rs 25,000 to Bar. BQ Tonight, he added that PFA has taken strict action against them due to poor cleanliness arrangements, the presence of substandard

ingredients.

PFA have discarded some 45kg chicken, 39kg mutton, 40-litre inferior quality cooking oil and 14kg spices and vegetables during the raids.

The DG said that PFA is checking sehri points on daily basis under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan