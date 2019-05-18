PFA checks Sehri points across Punjab, seals three restaurants

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority has checked hundreds of eateries at the time of sehri across Punjab to ensure quality food.

Meanwhile, the authority under the supervision of its Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman has paid surprise visits to several food points in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

During the inspection drive, food safety teams sealed three restaurants and punished two food points over failure to meet the rules of the PFA Act, in Lahore.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA sealed three famous restaurants of the city in Gulberg including Chandni Restaurant, China Town Restaurant and Yasir Broast.

He said that PFA also issued fine tickets for Rs 50,000 to Nadeem Tikka and Rs 25,000 to Bar. BQ Tonight, he added that PFA has taken strict action against them due to poor cleanliness arrangements, the presence of substandard

ingredients.

PFA have discarded some 45kg chicken, 39kg mutton, 40-litre inferior quality cooking oil and 14kg spices and vegetables during the raids.

The DG said that PFA is checking sehri points on daily basis under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.