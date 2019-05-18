Cricket World Cup official anthem released

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) released official anthem for the upcoming World Cup, slated to start from May 30 in England and Wales. The song has been sung by the new artist Loryn and one of the UK’s most successful acts, Rudimental. The video of the song features some exciting and crazy cricket fans who are gearing up to celebrate the world’s biggest cricket festival. It also showed the cultural diversity of the United Kingdom and their love for cricket as it was announced by Cricket World Cup Ambassador Freddie Flintoff and LORYN ICC is confident to take this year’s World Cup to new heights as it will be bigger and better. They declared ‘Stand By’ as the voice of cricket fans around the world. A total of 10 teams will participate in the event and all of them have announced their preliminary squads for the mega event with time to make changes by or before May 23. All participating teams will play each other once where top-four teams will advance to the knock out stage. The final of the event is scheduled on July 14 at Home of Cricket ‘Lords’.