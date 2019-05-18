Doctors’ protest: Cops asked to exercise restraint

PESHAWAR: The capital city police authorities have directed policemen to show maximum restraint during the protests by the doctors at government hospitals.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman along with senior police and health officials visited the Lady Reading Hospital on Saturday where police have been deployed to maintain law and order due to the strike of doctors.

The CCPO visited various sections of the hospital and inspected the security arrangements.

Man arrested for defrauding woman

The local police arrested a man on the charges of defrauding a woman of millions of rupees. An official of the Peshawar Police said the accused Ikram Shah from Mardan had collected Rs11 million from a woman belonging to Abbottabad through a social media forum.

The accused while impersonating as a government official had sold government property to the woman after offering her partnership in his business.

The woman informed the police when she realised the property she had purchased was owned by the government.

The Hayatabad police have recovered Rs6.4 million from the accused.

Meanwhile, another gang was busted that was involved in swindling money from the recipients of Benazir Income Support Programme.

The accused Ahmad Islam was arrested by the Shaheed Gulfat Hussain Police.

A handout of the capital city police said that cops from Shah Qabool Police Station arrested an alleged snatcher after he snatched phone from a local in Namakmandi. The arrested accused was identified as Imran. One killed in firing

A junior revenue official and another person were wounded while his driver was killed when armed men opened fire on their car in Gulbahar just before Sehr on Saturday. The locals said armed men in a double cabin pickup opened fire on the land cruiser of Saeed Khan, a patwari, just outside his house in Gulbahar near Technical Training Centre. Driver Gohar died while Saeed and another person Qaisar, said to be his gunman, were taken to hospital where they are being treated. The motive behind the attack could not be ascertained.