Sat May 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

Power workers to receive bonus on Eid

National

LAHORE: Electricity employees will receive one month pay as bonus on Eidul Fitr. It was decided in a bilateral meeting held by Federal Minister Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Federal Secretary Energy Irfan Ali with the representatives of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union. The delegation of the union was led by Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the union. Meanwhile, the union in a special meeting at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore has welcomed the decision.

